Torrey DeVitto Siblings: All About Maryelle and Devon

Torrey DeVitto, born on June 8, 1984, in Huntington, New York, is an American actress, producer, and philanthropist.

She is best known for her roles in popular television series, including Dr. Natalie Manning in Chicago Med, Melissa Hastings in Pretty Little Liars and Dr. Meredith Fell in The Vampire Diaries.

In addition to her acting career, DeVitto is an advocate for women’s rights, health, and animal welfare, serving on the board of directors for SafeBAE and supporting organizations like PETA and The Humane Society.

Siblings

Torrey has two sisters, Maryelle and Devon.

Maryelle gained some recognition for her appearance on the TV series Endurance, while Devon has remained more private.

The DeVitto sisters grew up in an artistic environment, influenced by their father, Liberty DeVitto, a drummer for Billy Joel, and their mother, Mary, who was friends with notable musicians like Stevie Nicks.

Career

DeVitto began her career as a model at the age of 15, working with various brands and appearing in magazines.

This experience helped her develop a strong presence in front of the camera.

Her acting debut came in 2005 with the ABC Family series Beautiful People, where she played the character Karen Kerr, marking the beginning of her transition from modeling to acting.

DeVitto played a nanny who becomes romantically involved with one of the main characters in the series One Tree Hill.

This role showcased her ability to portray complex emotions and relationships.

In the hit series Pretty Little Liars, DeVitto portrayed the older sister of one of the main characters, Spencer Hastings.

Her character was involved in numerous plot twists, making her a fan favorite. The show gained immense popularity and contributed significantly to her fame.

DeVitto appeared in several episodes of The Vampire Diaries as a doctor who becomes involved with the supernatural elements of the series.

This role allowed her to explore a different genre and connect with a new audience.

In the military drama Army Wives, she played a character dealing with the complexities of army life and relationships, further showcasing her versatility as an actress.

DeVitto’s most pivotal role came in the series Chicago Med, where she portrayed a pediatrician named Dr. Natalie Manning.

As a strong, compassionate character navigating the challenges of the medical field, DeVitto’s performance earned her critical acclaim and a loyal fan base.

In addition to her television work, she has appeared in several films, including I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, The Rite and The Last Rites of Ransom Pride.

Awards and accolades

DeVitto has received various awards and accolades throughout her career, reflecting her contributions to both acting and philanthropy.

In 2013, she was honored with the Buchwald Spirit Award for Public Awareness from the National Hospice Foundation, recognizing her efforts in raising awareness about hospice care.

In 2016, DeVitto won the Prestige Film Awards for Voice Over Talent for her work in the documentary Road to Hope.

More recently, she received accolades for her performance in the short film Divertimento, winning the Best Actress award at the Queen Palm International Film Festival and the Southern Shorts Awards, where she also received an Award of Excellence.

DeVitto was nominated for Best Actress at the Philadelphia Independent Film Festival and the Prison City Film Festival in 2021.

She was also nominated for the Jury Prize for Best Actress at the Dublin International Short Film and Music Festival in 2020.

Her work continues to be recognized, showcasing her talent and dedication to her craft as well as her commitment to social causes.