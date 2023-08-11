in ENTERTAINMENT, WORLD NEWS

Tory Lanez Refuses to Apologise Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Rapper Tory Lanez. [COURTESY]

Rapper Tory Lanez has insisted he was wrongfully convicted for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet during a row.

Lanez was jailed for 10 years this week after being found guilty of the attack in the Hollywood Hills.

He had denied ordering the Savage singer, real name Megan Pete, to “dance” before firing a handgun at her feet during a row.

