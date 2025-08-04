Tout fatally stabbed in argument over collection of money in Kamukunji

A matatu tout was stabbed and killed in an altercation over collection of fees from vehicles downtown along Temple Road, Nairobi.

Police said Dick Otieno Ombaka was stabbed in the chest by fellow tout in an argument on Sunday morning. Ombaka and his assailant had argued over the issue of collection of money from matatus picking passengers from the said bus stop.

The two worked with Obamana Link Sacco.

The deceased was rushed to MSF Hospital along Juja Road where he was announced dead on arrival. The body was moved to Mama Lucy Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The assailant had escaped the scene to unknown place, police said adding the hunt on him is ongoing.

Elsewhere in Othoro, Homabay County one Daniel Omondi, 42 was found dead in his compound after suspected murder.

Police saiid the body had two deep cuts in the head and a swollen mandible. He and his brother had earlier on August 2 fought before he was hit, fatally, police said.

The two had argued over food before the assailant used an iron bar to hit his brother killing him. The assailant was later arrested in Kaduke village in the area.

In Siakago, Embu County, one Amos Gakere Mwangi, 63 was found deed in his rental house after suspected murder.

Police said his body had blood oozing from the mouth. The body was found near the back door with visible injuries on the left ear.

The motive of the murder is yet to be established and the body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Elsewhere, a loader fatally crushed at quarry in Athi River Machakos County. Police said Joel David, 26 was at the quarry in Kingstone area when the incident happened on Sunday evening.

This was after a machine he was operating crushed him. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.