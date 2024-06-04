Probe as Tout Takes Own Life in Holding County Cell 

Police are investigating an incident where a Machakos tout is suspected to have died by suicide inside a makeshift cell shortly after he was arrested by Machakos County inspectorate.

The incident happened at a local bus terminal.

Witnesses said the middle-aged man was arrested by the county officials for the third consecutive time and was found dead a few moments after being detained at the cell on Monday evening.

This prompted a protest from the locals who accused the officials of leading to his death.

It took police intervention to quell the furious crowd that were demanding for explanation from the county askaris who had vanished.

Machakos Chief of Staff Lawrence Ngovi confirmed the incident and appealed for calm as investigations commence.

The incident brought business to a standstill at the busy bus station with furious residents eager to understand what had transpired.

Machakos County Secretary Muya Ndambuki said that the county government had interdicted the officer involved.

Police too said they are investigating the incident. The deceased was alone in the cells when he hanged himself.

The deceased’s body was taken to Machakos Level five morgue.