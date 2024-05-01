Toya Johnson Siblings: The Heartbreaking Story of the TV Personality’s Murdered Brothers

Toya Johnson is an American reality television personality.

She was born Antonia Johnson on October 26, 1983 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Johnson first gained fame as the ex-wife of rapper Lil Wayne, with whom she has a daughter named Reginae Carter.

She has starred in several reality TV shows, including Tiny and Toya on BET in 2009-2010 and Toya: A Family Affair in 2011.

Johnson has also written several books, including Priceless Inspirations, In My Own Words..My Real Reality and How to Lose a Husband.

Siblings

Johnson tragically lost her two brothers, Ryan “Rudy” Johnson and Joshua “Fish” Johnson, in a shooting incident in New Orleans in July 2016.

This devastating event had a profound impact on Toya and her family, highlighting the harsh realities of violence that can affect anyone, regardless of their public persona or status.

The loss of her brothers likely brought Johnson even closer to her remaining family members, emphasizing the importance of cherishing loved ones and supporting each other through difficult times.

This experience may have influenced her perspective on life, relationships, and the value of family bonds.

Career

Johnson’s career has been multifaceted, encompassing various aspects of entertainment, entrepreneurship and authorship.

As a reality television personality, she gained initial recognition through her appearances on shows like Tiny and Toya and Toya: A Family Affair, which provided audiences with a glimpse into her personal life, relationships and challenges.

These shows not only showcased her personality but also allowed her to connect with viewers on a more personal level, building a loyal fan base.

Her involvement in T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle further solidified her presence in the reality TV world, offering a platform to share her experiences and perspectives alongside other notable personalities.

Beyond television, Johnson has ventured into entrepreneurship with the establishment of her boutique businesses, G.A.R.B. and GARB Shoetique.

These ventures demonstrate her business acumen and passion for fashion, providing her with opportunities to engage with customers and explore her creativity in the retail industry.

Moreover, her foray into writing with multiple published books showcases her literary talent and desire to share her insights and experiences with a wider audience.

Collaborating with her daughter on a book reflects her commitment to family and the importance of intergenerational storytelling.

Johnson’s recent involvement in the TV movie, Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding, indicates her continued presence in the entertainment industry and her versatility in exploring different formats and projects.

Personal life

Johnson is currently married to Robert “Red” Rushing, whom she married on October 15, 2022.

She has two daughters – Reginae Carter, born November 29, 1998, with her ex-husband Lil Wayne and Reign Ryan Rushing, born February 9, 2018, with her husband.