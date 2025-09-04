Traffic flow restored on Nakuru-Eldoret highway after sinkhole repairs

Traffic flow along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway was Thursday restored following repairs after a large sinkhole developed at the Eveready Roundabout.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) confirmed that the road is now deemed safe from further water or geological disturbances.

“The road is now safe from any further water and geological action,” KeNHA said on Thursday.

The authority assured the public that it will continue to monitor the behaviour of the pyroduct upstream to ensure the continued safety of all road users.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution and adhere to road safety guidelines as monitoring continues.

Motorists had been advised to use the Kabarak-Sobea route as an alternative, especially amid heavy rainfall that contributed to the incident.

Engineers got to work immediately, assessing the situation and working to restore normal traffic flow. The closure caused partial disruption of traffic in the section, which is a key link for vehicles travelling between Nakuru and Eldoret.

Nakuru area is prone to sinkholes, with this being one of many cases.

In April 2025, a section of the Nakuru-Kabarak road was closed after a sinkhole appeared following heavy rains.

Then, Nakuru County Commissioner Loyford Kibaara explained that Nakuru sits on a mass of volcanic whose bedrock suffered major cavities, faults at fissures.

He said this was a common occurrence due to the geographical nature of the city especially Nakuru Town West which does not have a well-developed drainage system.

Kibaara added that this was not the first incident as many similar incidents have been recorded with the recent ones being last year in Eveready area.