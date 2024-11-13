Tragedy as Falling Tree Kills Woman in Turkana Village

A woman who was resting under a tree died after it fell on her in Namukuse sub-location, Kalokol, Turkana County.

Mary Ekeno, 32 was with her five-year-old child resting under a tree near Lake Turkana when the incident happened on November 9, police and witnesses said.

The two were resting under a Mkoma tree in their compound when the said tree suddenly and accidentally fell as a result of strong winds from the lake.

The tree trapped the woman killing her on the spot while the child sustained serious injuries. Members of the public responded and rescued the child and took her to the Longech dispensary within Longech Island where she was attended to in critical condition.

The body was removed to Lodwar County Referral Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy while the child was rushed to the same facility for further management. The area is one of the hottest places in the country.

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old man was found dead after a suspected suicide in Thika, Kiambu County.

The body of Martin Rungu Mbora was found in his rental house located in the Karen area. Police officers proceeded to the scene and on arrival, was found hanging from the roof with a sisal rope around his neck.

It was established that the deceased was last seen entering his house November 9 in the evening, where he put a high music volume overnight until the following day when the body was found.

A suicide note was found in the house. It indicated the man was tired of life, police said. The body with no visible injuries was removed to Genera Kago Mortuary for preservation and postmortem.

In the Kasarani area, Nairobi, a decomposing body was found in an unfinished structure. Police said the body was found in the Progema area within Zimmerman.

The body was decomposing when it was discovered, police said adding they are yet to know if he was killed or died through other ways.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

And in Nakuru’s Whitehouse Estate, a 38-year-old landlord was found dead in his house.

The body of Joseph Tito was discovered lying on the bed inside his house. The deceased had been recently discharged from PGH Nakuru where he was being treated for stomach complications.

The scene was visited, where some medications and medical reports were recovered, police said. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Cases of sudden deaths are on the rise amid calls for thorough investigations to address them