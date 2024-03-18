fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Tragedy as Fisherman Drowns in Indian Ocean

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read
    fisherman drowns in indian ocean
    Indian Ocean.[COURTESY]

    A 54-year-old fisherman drowned while on a fishing expedition in Diani, Indian Ocean.

    Other fishermen at Leopard Beach said they tried to rescue Rajab Ali who had gone fishing at the ocean in vain.

    His body was found floating at the water after the drowning incident.

    The body was moved to Msambweni County Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.

    In the nearby Msambweni, one James Njuki Wangoho aged 59 died after oozing a white foam from his mouth.

    The cause of his death is yet to be known. Police moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    House Girl Found Journalist Rita Tinina Dead in Her Room 

    Tragedy as Fisherman Drowns in Indian Ocean

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X