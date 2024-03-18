Tragedy as Fisherman Drowns in Indian Ocean

A 54-year-old fisherman drowned while on a fishing expedition in Diani, Indian Ocean.

Other fishermen at Leopard Beach said they tried to rescue Rajab Ali who had gone fishing at the ocean in vain.

His body was found floating at the water after the drowning incident.

The body was moved to Msambweni County Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.

In the nearby Msambweni, one James Njuki Wangoho aged 59 died after oozing a white foam from his mouth.

The cause of his death is yet to be known. Police moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.