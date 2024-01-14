Tragedy as Man, Four Cows are Electrocuted in Homa Bay

A 55-year-old man and his four cows were electrocuted in a tragedy at a market in Rangwe, Homa Bay County.

The incident happened at Nyagweso Livestock Market, police said.

The livestock trader David Okendo, met his demise after stepping on a live wire while tending to livestock in the area.

Four of his cows were similarly electrocuted to death during the incident.

Officials said the live wire was lying loose on a wet ground when the incident happened.

Police said the trader died on the spot alongside the animals, that he was to sell at the market.

Officials from Kenya Power are investigating the January 11 incident, which is the latest to happen in the area.

Elsewhere in Othoro, Rachuonyo, police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on the roadside.

The body was found lying in Kariany village within Ramba Location.

Police officers visited the scene and found the body of Lucas Ouko Opuge aged 76 years lying with a stab wound on the lower left chin.

There were bloodstains at the scene indicating the murder happened there.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known and no arrest made so far.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and probe.