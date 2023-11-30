Train Kills 25-year-old Man in Nakuru County

A man was crushed to death by a speeding train in Mbaruk area, Nakuru County.

The train did not stop after the tragedy. The body of James Waweru was found lying on the Nakuru-Nairobi railway line long after the incident had happened on November 28, police said.

Locals stumbled on the body and alerted police who picked it up to the mortuary.

It was established that the body had been crushed on the head along the Nairobi – Nakuru railway line.

The body was moved to the Nakuru County Referral Hospital Morgue for autopsy.

Such incidents are common on the railway line. Most victims cross oblivious of the oncoming dangers while others are out to die by suicide.

Meanwhile, the body of a man was found in a dam in Salama, Makueni County.

Police and locals said the deceased slid and drowned in the Kwa Kavai dam, which was full of water.

Police visited the scene and with the help of members of the public managed to retrieve the body from the said dam. It was moved to the Sultan Hamud Sub County Hospital morgue for postmortem.