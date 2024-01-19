Transfer Buzz: Manchester United Eyes Defensive Overhaul, Chelsea Faces Release Clause Dilemma, and City Plans £200m Double Return

Manchester United is contemplating a defensive overhaul in the upcoming summer transfer window, and this could lead to the potential departure of key players like 30-year-old England center-back Harry Maguire and 29-year-old Sweden defender Victor Lindelof if attractive offers are presented, as reported by ESPN.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Bayern Munich and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 24, is among the targets being considered by the Red Devils to reinforce their defensive lineup.

Fulham has reportedly submitted a bid of £30m plus £5m in add-ons for 22-year-old Fluminense midfielder Andre, and they have already reached a personal agreement with the Brazilian international, according to information from Ben Jacobs.

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim has stated that Chelsea will need to activate the £85.6m release clause if they wish to secure the services of 25-year-old Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres, as reported by Goal.

West Ham is among the clubs expressing interest in acquiring Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The Hammers appear to be in a favorable position to secure the signing of the 28-year-old England international, as per reports from the Standard.

Manchester City is actively pursuing the return of Tottenham and Spain right-back Pedro Porro, 24, and Aston Villa and Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 25. These potential deals could amount to a combined cost of £200m, according to information from Football Insider.

Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly ready to renew their interest in acquiring the services of Liverpool’s 31-year-old Egypt forward Mohamed Salah during the summer transfer window, as per 90 Min.

Newcastle United might consider selling 27-year-old Brazil midfielder Joelinton this summer if an agreement on a contract extension cannot be reached within the next 18 months, reports the Mail.

Despite being open to leaving Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, 36-year-old French striker Karim Benzema acknowledges that his wages could pose a hurdle for a potential move to Premier League clubs Arsenal or Chelsea, as per the Standard.

Aston Villa has made a bid to secure the services of 21-year-old Middlesbrough winger Morgan Rogers, with manager Unai Emery expressing keen interest in the player who has represented England at youth levels, according to the Independent.

Tottenham playmaker James Maddison, 27, is targeting a return from a knee injury for his side’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Manchester City on 26 January, as reported by the Telegraph.

Leeds United is actively working on securing a permanent deal to sign 26-year-old on-loan Tottenham and Wales defender Joe Rodon, who is valued at more than £15m, according to information from Football Insider.

French club Lyon is reportedly making efforts to sign 26-year-old Netherlands winger Arnaut Danjuma, who joined Everton on a season-long loan from Villarreal last summer, reports the Liverpool Echo.

Amid links to Arsenal, Everton boss Sean Dyche has downplayed speculation surrounding the potential departure of 22-year-old Belgium international midfielder Amadou Onana, as reported by 90 Min.

29-year-old Spanish defender Javier Manquillo is set to depart Newcastle United and join La Liga side Celta Vigo, according to the Athletic.

Italy striker Moise Kean, 23, is on the verge of completing a loan move from Juventus to Atletico Madrid, according to Sky Sports Italia.