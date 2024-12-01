Trapped by His Own Traps: Raila Mocks Gachagua After State House Fallout

Opposition leader Raila Odinga took a jab at Rigathi Gachagua during a political rally in Vihiga on Sunday, ridiculing him over his recent impeachment and past statements about setting “traps” at State House to prevent Raila from accessing President William Ruto.

In a previous address, Gachagua had remarked:

“Nimepanga hiyo Ikulu, nimeweka mitego kila corner… na niko na watu wakionekana tu karibu napigiwa simu kwa sababu huwezi kubali mtu ameharibu serikali nne aingie ya tano.”

Mocking Gachagua’s sentiments, Raila dismissed the claims, stating that the “traps” ensnared Gachagua himself. He quipped:

“Nimeona juzi mtu mwengine anabweka kule ati tumeweka mitego kila mahali, huwezi kupenya. Mtego ya aina gani? Ati aliwekea baba mtego, eti hakuna mambo ya handshake, ya nusu mkate. Akowapi sasa Gachagua? Mjinga sana.”

The former deputy president’s impeachment in October left him the subject of scorn from allies and adversaries alike, including President Ruto. Facing backlash, Gachagua later admitted to having removed the “traps” when he noticed a possible rapprochement between Ruto and Raila.

Speaking from his Karen home in a Kikuyu radio interview, Gachagua reflected on his earlier strategy:

“My boss and I had agreed to set traps so Raila wouldn’t join the government through the backdoor. I would check the traps every morning and evening.”

However, Gachagua noted a shift in his approach when he observed warming ties between Ruto and Raila, even referencing a secretive meeting in Uganda:

“My traps were working very well, but when I saw they met in Uganda watching Museveni’s big horned cattle, I decided to step back and observe.”

Following his impeachment, Gachagua was replaced by Kithure Kindiki