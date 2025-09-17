Treasury releases Sh2.5 billion for lecturers’ CBA, urges UASU to withdraw strike notice

The National Treasury released Sh2.5 billion to be used in the implementation of Phase 2 of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) for universities.

Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Julius Ogamba urged the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) to withdraw the 7-day strike notice issued last week.

Ogamba further noted that the government remains committed to honour all its obligations as negotiated under the Return-to-Work Formula.

While issuing their strike notice, UASU Secretary General Constantine Wasonga said that the government had failed to fulfil negotiated and registered CBAs, noting that university lectures will discontinue their services in all public universities.

“CBA arrears have accumulated to Ksh.3.27 billion. This is one of the CBAs that have not been honoured. The court had issued a directive for more funds to be allocated to cater for the CBAs, but the government has not yet complied,” SG Wasonga said in a press address.

At least 41 universities have signed the strike notice dated September 10, 2025.

Some of the lectures boycotted work on September 17, 2025 forcing classes to be called off.

UASU maintained the industrial action will proceed until the money reflects in lecturers’ accounts and the government addresses two unresolved issues – Sh8.8 billion arrears from the 2017-2021 collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and the start of talks for the 2025-2029 CBA.

The dispute stems from years of delayed implementation of CBAs between UASU and the government.

Under the 2017-2021 CBA, lecturers are owed Sh8.8 billion in arrears. The 2021-2025 CBA, valued at Sh9.7 billion, was to be paid in three tranches, but only the first instalment was honoured, with the rest repeatedly delayed.

UASU has accused the government of breaking earlier return-to-work deals that temporarily ended strikes in 2024 and early 2025.

The union said the delays have left thousands of lecturers financially strained and disrupted academic calendars across Kenya’s 35 public universities.

The strike, backed by 41 public universities, is the latest in a series of industrial actions that have tested the government’s commitment to higher education funding and staff welfare.