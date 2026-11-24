Trent Jason Green, born July 9, 1970, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is a former American football quarterback who played 15 seasons in the National Football League.

He is best remembered for his productive years as the starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs.

After retiring as a player, Green transitioned into broadcasting and has worked as an NFL analyst for CBS and other networks.

He is married to Julie Green and has three children.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Trent has a brother named Troy Green and a sister named Trisha Green.

Their parents are Jim and Judy Green.

The family raised Trent in the St. Louis area after his early years in Iowa, where he attended St. John Vianney High School in Kirkwood, Missouri.

Career

Green played college football at Indiana University, where he became a three-year starter and set school records for passing and total offense.

Selected by the San Diego Chargers in the eighth round of the 1993 NFL Draft, he spent his early professional years as a backup with the Chargers and Washington Redskins before earning a starting role in 1998.

He joined the St. Louis Rams in 1999 and was positioned to start for the high-powered “Greatest Show on Turf” offense, but a preseason knee injury sidelined him; Kurt Warner took over and led the team to a Super Bowl XXXIV victory, giving Green a championship ring as a member of the roster.

Green later became the full-time starter for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2001 to 2006, guiding the team to playoff appearances and posting multiple 4,000-yard passing seasons.

He finished his playing career with brief stints for the Miami Dolphins and a return to the Rams.

Following retirement, Green established himself as a television and radio analyst, providing color commentary and studio analysis for NFL games.

Accolades

Green earned a Super Bowl XXXIV championship ring with the St. Louis Rams and was selected to two Pro Bowls (2003 and 2005) during his tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He ranks among the more productive quarterbacks of his era with over 28,000 career passing yards and 162 touchdown passes.

Green also received recognition for his humanitarian efforts, including the Big Ten’s Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award, and has been honored by Indiana University for his contributions both on the field and as an alumnus.