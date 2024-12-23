Trey Lance Siblings: All About Bryce Lance

Trey Aubrey Lance is an American professional football quarterback currently with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL.

He played college football at North Dakota State, winning the Walter Payton and Jerry Rice Awards and leading his team to the 2020 NCAA Division I Championship.

Drafted third overall by the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, Lance struggled with injuries and limited playing time before being traded to the Cowboys in August 2023.

He is known for his dual-threat capabilities as both a passer and runner.

Siblings

Trey has a younger brother named Bryce Lance, who is a wide receiver at North Dakota State University (NDSU).

While Trey, who played quarterback, was a standout player for the Bison, leading them to national championships and being drafted third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Bryce is entering his junior season and aims to make his own mark on the team.

Both brothers share similar physical attributes and a strong football legacy, with their father also having played professionally.

College career

Lance began his college football journey at North Dakota State University (NDSU) in 2018, where he redshirted his freshman year.

This allowed him to develop his skills and learn the system without losing a year of eligibility.

In 2019, Lance became the starting quarterback for the Bison, making an immediate impact by leading NDSU to a perfect 16-0 record.

During that season, he threw for 2,786 yards, completing 66.9% of his passes with an impressive 28 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Additionally, he showcased his dual-threat capabilities by rushing for 1,100 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns on the ground.

His outstanding performance earned him several accolades, including the Walter Payton Award as the best offensive player in FCS and the Jerry Rice Award for the best freshman in FCS.

He also led NDSU to its third consecutive national championship.

In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NDSU played only one game in the fall season.

Lance started that game against Central Arkansas, throwing for 149 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another touchdown.

After this limited season, he declared for the NFL Draft, opting out of the spring season to prepare for his professional career.

NFL career

Lance was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, generating significant excitement due to his potential as a dual-threat quarterback.

His rookie season was marked by limited playing time as he served primarily as a backup to veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Lance played in six games during that season, starting two of them.

He threw for 603 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions while also showcasing his running ability with 168 rushing yards and another touchdown.

The 2022 season proved challenging for Lance as he sustained a serious ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, requiring surgery and sidelining him for most of the season.

With Lance injured, Garoppolo took over as the starter and led the team deep into the playoffs.

In August 2023, after a tumultuous couple of seasons with San Francisco, Lance was traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

This move was seen as an opportunity for him to reset his career under head coach Mike McCarthy and alongside established quarterback Dak Prescott.

As of December 2024, Lance is continuing his development with the Cowboys.

The organization views him as a potential future starter or valuable backup, emphasizing his dual-threat capabilities and athleticism.

Many fans are eager to see how he will capitalize on this new opportunity as he continues to grow within the NFL.

Accolades

Lance has received numerous accolades throughout his football career, particularly during his time at North Dakota State University.

In 2019, he became the first freshman to win the Walter Payton Award, which honors the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS.

That same year, he also secured the Jerry Rice Award for being the top freshman in the division, making him the first player to win both awards in the same season.

Lance’s remarkable performance during his 2019 season included leading NDSU to a perfect 16-0 record and an FCS National Championship.

He set an NCAA all-division record for the most passing attempts in a season without an interception, finishing with 28 touchdown passes and rushing for 14 touchdowns.

His achievements earned him first-team All-American honors from multiple organizations and recognition as the FCS National Performer of the Year.

Additionally, he was named the Most Outstanding Player in the FCS Championship Game.