Malik Nabers Siblings: A Look at the NFL Player’s Family Tree

Malik Nabers is a professional football wide receiver for the New York Giants in the NFL.

He played college football at LSU, where he became a unanimous All-American in 2023 and set the school record for receiving yards with 3,003.

Nabers was selected sixth overall by the Giants in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In his rookie season, he has shown promise, including a notable performance with three touchdowns in his first three games, making him the youngest wide receiver to achieve this milestone.

Siblings

Malik has six siblings; five sisters and one brother. He shares a particularly close bond with his cousin, Jordan Allen, whom he regards as a brother.

Their mothers are sisters, and the two grew up together, often spending time at each other’s homes.

This close-knit family environment has been a significant influence in Nabers’ life and career.

College career

Nabers had a standout college career at Louisiana State University (LSU), where he emerged as one of the premier wide receivers in college football.

He was highly recruited out of high school, showcasing exceptional skills that led him to commit to LSU, a program renowned for developing NFL talent.

In his freshman year in 2021, Nabers made an immediate impact by recording 28 receptions for 428 yards and three touchdowns.

His ability to create separation and make plays after the catch quickly caught the attention of coaches and fans alike.

In his sophomore year (2022), Nabers continued to develop, finishing the season with 72 receptions for 1,017 yards and three touchdowns.

His performance solidified his role as a key offensive weapon for the Tigers.

However, it was during his junior year (2023) that he truly broke out, leading the nation with 1,569 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

This remarkable achievement earned him unanimous All-American honors and allowed him to set the LSU record for career receiving yards, surpassing previous records held by notable players

Throughout his college career, Nabers received numerous accolades, including All-SEC selections and national recognition for his performance in crucial games.

NFL career

In the 2024 NFL Draft, Nabers was selected sixth overall by the New York Giants, marking him as one of the highest-drafted wide receivers in recent history.

This selection underscored his potential and the confidence that NFL teams had in his abilities.

Following the draft, he signed a four-year rookie contract worth approximately $29.9 million, fully guaranteed, reflecting the Giants’ commitment to him as a foundational player for their offense.

During his rookie season in 2024, Nabers made an immediate impact in the NFL, demonstrating the skills that made him a standout at LSU.

He quickly became a favorite target for the Giants’ quarterback and contributed significantly to the team’s offensive production.

Known for his speed, agility, and route-running ability, Nabers possesses excellent hands and can make difficult catches in traffic.

Accolades

Nabers has received numerous accolades throughout his college football career at LSU.

He was a unanimous Consensus All-American in 2023, recognized by multiple organizations including the AP, Walter Camp, and Sporting News.

Nabers was also named a First-Team All-SEC player by both the AP and SEC Coaches.

His standout performance earned him a spot as a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which honors the nation’s top receiver.

In addition to these honors, he was recognized as the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week following a remarkable game against Mississippi State, where he recorded 239 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Nabers also received the 2023 Citrus Bowl MVP award, further highlighting his impact on the field.

Throughout his career, he has set records at LSU, becoming the school’s all-time leader in receptions with 186 and ranking high in receiving yards and touchdowns.