BJ Ojulari Siblings: All About Azeez Ojulari

Jamiu Bolaji “BJ” Ojulari, born April 5, 2002, is an American linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

He grew up in Marietta, Georgia, where he excelled at Marietta High School, setting a school record with 19 sacks.

Ojulari played college football at LSU, earning accolades such as First Team All-SEC and the prestigious #18 jersey.

Drafted 41st overall by the Cardinals in 2023, he recorded 40 tackles and four sacks in his rookie season before suffering a torn ACL in August 2024, sidelining him for the season.

Siblings

BJ has one sibling, an older brother named Azeez Ojulari, who is also a professional football player.

Azeez plays as an outside linebacker for the New York Giants and was drafted in 2021.

The brothers have a close relationship, often communicating daily and supporting each other in their NFL careers.

They previously played together at Marietta High School, showcasing their talent as dominant pass rushers on the same defense.

College career

Ojulari played college football at Louisiana State University (LSU) from 2020 to 2022, where he emerged as a standout linebacker.

In his freshman year, he made an immediate impact, recording 16 tackles and four sacks.

His performance earned him a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team, showcasing his ability to compete at a high level in one of college football’s most competitive conferences.

As a sophomore in 2021, Ojulari took on a more significant role within the Tigers’ defense.

He finished that season with 54 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks, further solidifying his reputation as one of the top linebackers in the SEC.

In his junior year in 2022, Ojulari emerged as a leader on the LSU defense and was awarded the prestigious #18 jersey, which is given to players who embody the values of the program.

He recorded 59 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks during this season.

His consistent performance earned him First Team All-SEC honors and significantly increased his draft stock.

NFL career

Following his successful college career, Ojulari was selected in the second round (41st overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

His combination of speed, agility, and football intelligence made him an attractive prospect for NFL teams.

During his rookie season, he quickly adapted to the professional level, playing in all 17 games.

He became known for his ability to pressure quarterbacks and contribute effectively to run defense, finishing the season with 40 tackles and four sacks.

However, in August 2024, during training camp, Ojulari suffered a torn ACL that sidelined him for the entire season.

This injury posed significant challenges for his development as a player.

Despite this setback, he remains focused on rehabilitation and is determined to return to form.

Ojulari’s journey from high school standout to promising NFL linebacker highlights his talent and resilience

Accolades

Ojulari has received several notable accolades throughout his football career.

During his time at LSU, he was named First Team All-SEC in 2022 by both the SEC Coaches and the Associated Press.

He also earned the No. 18 jersey, a prestigious honor awarded to players who exemplify outstanding leadership and character within the program.

Throughout his college career, Ojulari was recognized as the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week four times, with honors coming in 2020, 2021, and twice in 2022.

His performance included setting an LSU freshman record with three sacks in a game against South Carolina and leading the Tigers in sacks during his sophomore year with seven.

Over his three seasons, he accumulated 129 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 16.5 sacks, establishing himself as a key player on the team.