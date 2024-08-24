Trossard goal, Raya help Arsenal get revenge on Villa

Second-half goals by Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey earned Arsenal earn a hard-fought 2-0 win at Aston Villa on Saturday as Mikel Arteta’s side continued their perfect start to the Premier League season.

Villa did the double over Arsenal last season, defeats that ultimately cost the Gunners the title, and had plenty of chances to make it three successive wins at Villa Park. Striker Ollie Watkins missed two gilt-edged openings, the second of which saw him denied by a stunning save from Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

However, Arsenal weathered the storm, taking the lead in the 67th minute through substitute Trossard, before Partey made sure of the three points 10 minutes later.

Villa supporters headed for the exits, ruing their missed opportunities, as Arsenal’s travelling fans celebrated two wins from two to keep them on track for another serious title challenge.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland netted his 23rd career hat-trick as Manchester City came from behind to eventually beat Ipswich Town 4-1.

Kieran McKenna’s side took a shock lead through Sammie Szmodics on seven minutes but the champions soon clicked through the gears, albeit they were given some help from some poor Ipswich decision making.

Leif Davis appeared to have got away with a challenge on Savinho, but VAR David Coote sent referee Sam Allison – promoted from fourth official after Michael Salisbury sustained an injury in the warm-up – to the monitor and Haaland stroked home the penalty.

One became two moments later when debutant Arijanet Muric was dispossessed just inside his own box by Savinho, who found Kevin De Bruyne who passed into the empty net.

Muric’s head must’ve been still blurry as just a minute later he darted out trying to cut out a De Bruyne pass, only to see Haaland nod the ball beyond him and finish from a tight angle.

The Ipswich crossbar was then rattled by Rico Lewis and De Bruyne as City threatened a fourth.

Ipswich defended with good organisation after the break and Guardiola turned to his bench, with chants of “Gundo’s coming home” filling the air as Ilkay Gundogan was introduced alongside Jack Grealish with 19 minutes remaining.

Haaland claimed the match ball in the 87th minute when he turned on the edge of the box and powered home a low finish.

Having also scored against Chelsea in the season’s opening game Haaland now has 67 goals in 68 Premier League appearances, and 94 in all competitions since joining City.

