Troye Sivan Siblings: The Unwavering Bond of the Mellet Family

Troye Sivan is an Australian singer-songwriter and actor who gained popularity through YouTube and Australian talent competitions.

He signed with EMI Australia in 2013 and has since released two EPs, TRXYE and Wild, as well as two studio albums, Blue Neighbourhood and Bloom.

As an actor, Sivan portrayed the younger Wolverine in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and starred in the Spud film trilogy.

He has also appeared in the films Boy Erased and The Idol.

Sivan’s music is a blend of electro-pop and smooth melodies, and he has won several awards for his work, including an EMA.

His single, Youth, reached number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has over 8 million subscribers on YouTube as of December 2023.

Siblings

Sivan has three siblings, two brothers, Tyde Levi and Steele Mellet and one sister, Sage Mellet.

Tyde Levi, Sivan’s older brother, recently shared a TikTok video documenting a luxury plane experience he had with Troye, thanking his famous sibling for the opportunity.

Tyde is also involved in music and content creation.

Sage Mellet, Sivan’s younger sister, is a rising talent in the music industry herself at just 23 years old.

She accompanied Troye to the Golden Globes in 2023 and they filmed a getting ready video together for the event.

Sivan’s other brother, Steele Mellet, is also mentioned as one of his siblings. The Sivan family moved from Perth to Melbourne in 2018.

Music career

Sivan began his musical journey at a young age, performing at local events in Perth, Western Australia.

In 2007, he released his debut EP, Dare to Dream, and continued to build a following through YouTube, where he posted covers and original songs.

In 2013, Sivan signed with EMI Australia, which marked a significant milestone in his career.

He released two successful EPs under the label, TRXYE, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and featured the hit single Happy Little Pill and Wild, which included the title track Wild and Fools and showcased Sivan’s unique blend of electro-pop and smooth vocals.

Sivan’s success continued with the release of his debut studio album, Blue Neighbourhood, in 2015.

The album was critically acclaimed and included popular singles like Youth and Talk Me Down.

Blue Neighbourhood reached the top 10 in several countries, and Youth peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Sivan’s second studio album, Bloom, was released in 2018 and included hits like My My My! and Bloom.

The album showcased his growth as an artist and songwriter.

Acting career

Sivan has had a successful acting career alongside his music endeavors.

He played the young Wolverine (James Howlett) in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine and starred as the title character in the Spud film trilogy, a coming-of-age comedy-drama series.

In 2018, he had a supporting role in the drama film Boy Erased alongside Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe.

Sivan recently took on his most substantial acting role yet in the 2022 film Three Months, a comedy-drama about a teen waiting for an HIV test result, where he starred alongside Ellen Burstyn and Judy Greer.

Currently, Sivan is filming a key role in the HBO series The Idol, created by Sam Levinson and starring The Weeknd.

He has described it as a “crazy experience” and is enjoying the process immensely.

As an actor, Sivan has demonstrated his range, transitioning from child roles in X-Men and Spud to more mature parts in Boy Erased and Three Months.

He is ambitious about pursuing acting further and plans to focus on it after completing The Idol series.