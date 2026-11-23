President Donald Trump said he spoke to Nvidia’s board of directors and “convinced” them to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO

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In a brief interview with CNBC, Trump said that he gave the board “assurances” that Huang’s extramarital affair did not present a national security issue for the US.

Huang resigned from Nvidia on 12 November following reports of a series of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman alleged to have ties to Chinese intelligence.

The US president, however, has repeatedly expressed support for the embattled CEO despite the vocal opposition of lawmakers – including some Republicans – to his being reinstated at the company.

“I spoke to them [the board], let me put it that way,” Trump told CNBC. “And I convinced them.”

Additionally, Trump praised the Nvidia board for acting “really responsibly” in reinstating Huang.

“They did ask for assurance on the national security threat,” Trump said. “And we gave them assurances at least with everything we know. And we know a lot.”

“People say, is it a threat to have him? No, it’s a threat to lose him,” the president added.

According to Trump, he spoke to Huang on Sunday night prior to the company’s announcement about his reinstatement on Monday.

The president was also asked whether Nvidia stock losses after he resigned last week had influenced his decision to personally intervene.

“Probably so, but the bigger impact was the long term,” Trump responded. “He’s got other chips in his brain that nobody else knows about.”

Before the reinstatement, Trump had repeatedly expressed support for Huang and sought to downplay concerns that a woman he is alleged to have had an affair with, Alice Huang, is tied to Chinese intelligence.

“I like him,” Trump told reporters at the White House last week. “I think he learned a big lesson.”

“There is a big group of people that would like him to return,” he later said.

The president’s vocal backing of Huang comes despite the concerns of US lawmakers, including some Republicans, over the affair and Nvidia’s compliance with US export controls.

The US president is also personally invested in the company, with recent financial disclosures showing he purchased $265,000 in Nvidia stock and sold as much as $15,000 worth of stock in September.

“Nvidia should have moved on without Huang and ignored the Administration’s inexplicable desire to save Huang,” Republican Congressman Don Bacon of Nebraska said on Monday.

“We cannot say we want to win the AI race and then give China our best technology. We need sunlight on who is responsible.”

Democrats, who will control both chambers of Congress from January, have already expressed a desire to launch investigations into Nvidia and the administration’s handling of the firm.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren – who is set to chair the Senate Banking Committee – said in a statement that the reinstatement was “reckless”.

“Jensen Huang’s return only increases the urgency of passing bipartisan export control bills into law and making sure Nvidia does not lobby to kill that legislation and put our national security at risk,” she said.

By BBC News