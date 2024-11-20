Trump Set to Recognise Somaliland as Official Country, Says ex-Tory Minister After Holding Talks

Donald Trump is poised to recognise a former British protectorate as an official country, according to a former UK defence secretary who lobbied the president-elect.

Sir Gavin Williamson told The Independent he has held talks with Trump’s team about the official recognition of Somaliland, which holds a crucial strategic position on the Red Sea.

He said he was confident Mr Trump would take up the issue once he assumes office in January.

The former Tory cabinet minister has been the leading advocate for official recognition of the ex-British protectorate, which has in effect been independent from Somalia since 1991.

It is uncomfortable for Labour that a senior Tory figure is seeking to influence US foreign policy, and potentially bounce the UK government into changing its stance on the issue.

“They should agree to it, though when he assumes office it will probably all take a little longer than we hope,” he said. “But had really good meetings with his policy leads so fingers crossed.”He added: “One of Trump’s last orders as president was to withdraw troops from Somalia but then Biden countermanded that order. There is nothing that Trump hates more than someone overruling him so I used that to push the argument.”

It comes after Somaliland recently successfully held free and fair elections which the opposition leader Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi won on a 53 per cent turnout.

While Somaliland has close links with the UK as a former part of the empire, the only country which recognises it is Ethiopia which signed a deal for access to the sea at the port city of Berbera.

The agreement, signed on 1 January this year, caused an international row with Somalia which still lays claim to the territory after the two countries united in 1960.

Previous attempts to recognise Somaliland were effectively blocked by former US president Barak Obama who supported Somalia’s claim. President Joe Biden supported this position even though Somalia is a centre for international piracy and terrorism; US intelligence flagged possible discussions with the Houthis – who are attacking shipping in the nearby Gulf of Aden – to provide weapons to the militant al-Shabaab in Somalia.

The first Trump administration came close to recognising the tiny de facto state before Mr Trump lost the election in 2020. If he were to go ahead with recognition, it would put pressure on the UK to follow suit.

News of Somaliland came as Sir Keir’s government has attracted pressure over its deal with Mauritius to give them sovereignty over the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean.

The Independent recently revealed that Mr Trump is looking at vetoing foreign minister David Lammy’s recent deal because of concerns over China getting access and security around the UK/US Diego Garcia airbase.

Sir Gavin began his interest in Somaliland when he was defence secretary between 2017 and 2019 and visited the breakaway country. He has since become a leading advocate in parliament and a regular visitor to Somaliland, even receiving honourary citizenship for his efforts on their part. Close

There are hopes that official recognition will allow a deal for Western allies to use the Berbera port to help with operations in the Red Sea, which has become a major international flashpoint.

There was disappointment before the election when David Cameron, as foreign secretary, agreed to demands from the Biden administration to continue to support Somalia’s claim, even though Somaliland is a stable country that runs free and fair elections.

Earlier this year, Liverpool City Council became the first British body to formally recognise Somaliland, in the hope it would raise the issue’s profile and put pressure on Mr Lammy.

Meanwhile, sources in Washington DC have told The Independent that the State Department “has warmed up” to the idea of supporting Somaliland’s claim in the days following Mr Trump’s victory.

Peter Pham, a former US special envoy to the Sahel region and a senior official in the last Trump administration, also noted: “I am sure this will be up for review after the inauguration. Similarly, a smooth election in Somaliland will, in addition to its other achievements, undoubtedly strengthen its case in an overall policy review.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office source said: “It would be wrong to speculate on any policy decisions that the incoming administration of President-elect Trump may make.

“The UK, alongside others in the international community, does not recognise Somaliland’s unilateral declaration of independence. It is for authorities in Mogadishu and Hargeisa to resolve Somaliland’s status through dialogue and broad consultation.”

By The Independent