Trump signs AGOA extension to 2026, signals shift toward tougher trade conditions

President Donald Trump signed into law legislation reauthorizing the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) trade preference programme through December 31, 2026, extending a key pillar of U.S.–Africa trade relations while signaling a push for stricter terms aligned with his administration’s “America First” trade policy.

The reauthorization takes retroactive effect from September 30, 2025, ensuring continuity of duty-free market access for eligible sub-Saharan African countries following the programme’s earlier expiry.

U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer said the renewed AGOA framework must deliver greater benefits to American businesses while maintaining its role in boosting trade with Africa.

“AGOA for the 21st century must demand more from our trading partners and yield more market access for U.S. businesses, farmers, and ranchers,” Greer said, adding that the administration will work with Congress over the next year to modernize the programme to better align it with President Trump’s trade agenda.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) said it will, in the coming days, work with relevant federal agencies to implement any changes to the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States resulting from the AGOA reauthorization.

First enacted in 2000, AGOA grants eligible sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to the U.S. market for more than 1,800 products.

These benefits are in addition to over 5,000 products that qualify for duty-free treatment under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP).

To qualify for AGOA benefits, countries must meet strict eligibility criteria, including progress toward establishing a market-based economy, adherence to the rule of law, political pluralism, and respect for due process.

Eligible countries are also required to remove barriers to U.S. trade and investment, combat corruption, reduce poverty, and protect human rights.

The extension provides short-term certainty for African exporters—particularly in sectors such as textiles, agriculture, and manufacturing—while setting the stage for possible reforms that could reshape the programme’s future beyond 2026.

The move is a score for the countries allowed to trade with the USA under the act.