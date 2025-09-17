Trump’s birthday call to Modi amid US-India trade talks

US President Donald Trump called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wish him happy birthday after weeks of tension over trade tariffs.

The phone call on Wednesday, a day before Modi turns 75, is seen as a sign of thawing ties and followed talks between the two sides on reaching a trade agreement, which both sides called “positive”.

Trump posted later on X saying Modi was doing a “tremendous job” and thanked him for support on “ending the Russia-Ukraine war”. Modi called him a “friend” and said the two were “committed” to taking their partnership to new heights.

It was the first call between the two since the US imposed punishing tariffs on India last month for purchasing Russian oil.

Trump said half of the 50% tariff was a penalty for Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil and weapons. India has defended its decision, citing domestic energy needs and called the tariffs “unfair”.

The exchange of sharp words between the two sides saw negotiations on the bilateral trade deal stalled.

On Tuesday, a team led by US trade negotiator Brendan Lynch held talks in Delhi with officials from India’s commerce ministry.

India’s exports to the US fell to $6.86bn (£5.03bn) in August from $8.01bn (£5.87bn) in July, Reuters reported quoting Indian trade ministry data.

Tuesday’s meeting between Indian and US trade officials did not mark the start of the next round of trade negotiations, Delhi said, but a “discussion” about “trying to see” how an agreement can be reached.

While Trump has expressed optimism about trade talks with India, he has also not backed down on the high tariffs imposed on the country.

Last week, the US president called on the European Union to hit China and India with tariffs of up to 100% to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

The comments came just as India said it was close to finalising large parts of its free trade agreement with the EU.

The same week, Trump also wrote on social media that the US and India were “continuing negotiations to address the trade barriers” and that he expected a “successful conclusion” to their trade talks.

In response, Modi had echoed Trump’s optimism that the talks would be successful and said the two countries were “close friends and natural partners.”

“Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump,” he added.

Earlier this month, Trump emphasised the “special relationship” between India and the US, saying “there’s nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion”.

By BBC News