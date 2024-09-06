TSC Announces Dates for 2024 KCSE, KPSEA, and KILEA Exams

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has released new directives for the upcoming national examinations in Kenya, including the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), and Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment (KILEA).

According to a circular issued by TSC CEO Nancy Macharia, Sub-county Directors of Education are now tasked with vetting and nominating individuals for crucial roles in the examination process, including centre managers, supervisors, and invigilators.

Key dates for the exams are as follows:

KCSE : October 22 to November 22, 2024

: October 22 to November 22, 2024 KPSEA : October 28 to November 20, 2024

: October 28 to November 20, 2024 KILEA: October 28 to October 31, 2024

Sub-county Directors must submit details of their nominated candidates by October 11, 2024, through the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) portal at http://cp2.knec.ac.ke.

The guidelines stress the importance of appointing qualified teachers who are employed and registered with the TSC. Additionally, supervisors and invigilators should not be assigned to centres where they have personal interests or have previously served in the past two years to ensure impartiality and avoid conflicts of interest.

Centre managers will be responsible for verifying the credentials of supervisors and invigilators at their centres, managing daily attendance records, and overseeing the collection and return of examination materials. For schools with Stage-Based Pathway learners, teachers will invigilate their own students, with one invigilator required for every ten learners. No supervisor or centre manager will be assigned to KILEA centres.

For KCSE exams, there will be one supervisor for every two hundred candidates, with weekly rotation of supervisors. The outgoing supervisor must provide handover notes to the incoming supervisor. Invigilators will be assigned based on the number of candidates, with one invigilator for every twenty students. Hosting centres will need their own centre managers for handling examination materials.

Only individuals registered in the CP2 system will be eligible for deployment and claim processing. Sub-counties facing recruitment challenges are encouraged to contact KNEC for support.