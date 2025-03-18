Tshisekedi, Kagame Meet in Qatar over DRC crisis

In a significant diplomatic development, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame convened in Doha to address the escalating conflict in eastern DRC.

A joint statement released after Tuesday’s meeting reads: “As part of efforts to ease the situation in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the State of Qatar hosted a trilateral meeting in Doha on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.”

“The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar; President Paul Kagame of Rwanda; and President Félix Tshisekedi Tshilombo of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.”

During the meeting, the statement added, “The Heads of State welcomed the progress made in the Luanda and Nairobi processes, as well as those of the joint EAC-SADC summit held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on February 8, 2025. The Heads of State reaffirmed the commitment of all parties to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, as decided by the aforementioned summit.”

The Heads of State also agreed on the “necessity of continuing discussions initiated in Doha to establish a solid foundation for lasting peace, as envisioned in the now-aligned Luanda/Nairobi process.”

The conflict has intensified following the resurgence of the M23 rebel group, which has seized key territories in eastern Congo since January, including the strategic cities of Goma and Bukavu.

The DRC accuses Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels, a claim Rwanda denies, asserting its forces are acting in self-defense against hostile militias.

President Kagame and Tshisekedi expressed their gratitude to the State of Qatar and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, for his hospitality and for organizing this fruitful meeting.

Kagame and Tshisekedi said their meeting also “contributed to strengthening confidence in a common commitment toward a future that is unified and stable for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region.”

Tensions

The engagement occured against a backdrop of escalating diplomatic tensions.

The European Union recently imposed sanctions on senior Rwandan military officials and M23 leaders, accusing them of fueling the conflict and exploiting natural resources in the DRC.

Notably, M23’s political leader Bertrand Bisimwa and three senior rebel commanders were among those sanctioned.

In response to these sanctions, the M23 rebels withdrew from planned peace talks in Angola, citing the measures as an impediment to dialogue.

Additionally, diplomatic relations between Rwanda and Belgium have deteriorated, with both countries expelling each other’s diplomats following the sanctions.

The conflict in eastern DRC has led to significant humanitarian concerns, with thousands displaced and widespread instability affecting local populations.

The commitment to ongoing dialogue between the DRC and Rwanda offers a hopeful prospect for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe hosted a high-level meeting with representatives from the East African to address the crisis.