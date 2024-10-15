Tuchel agrees to become next England manager

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has agreed to become the next England manager.

The BBC has been told by two different sources that German Tuchel will become the third non-British permanent manager of the England men’s team after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

England have been without a permanent manager since Gareth Southgate resigned following the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 final defeat against Spain.

Lee Carsley, who the Football Association put in charge on an interim basis, will remain in place for England’s final two Nations League matches against Greece and the Republic of Ireland in November, with Tuchel set to formally take over after that.

An approach was also made for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in the summer to see if had an interest in the role.

Tuchel is familiar with English football having managed Chelsea between January 2021 and September 2022.

The 51-year-old lifted the Champions League, Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup with the Blues before being sacked.

In June, the former Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain and Borussia Dortmund manager ruled himself out of the running to take over at Manchester United having met Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in France.

He won the German Cup with Dortmund and two Ligue 1 titles at PSG, including a domestic treble in 2019-20.

His last high-profile job was manager of Bayern but, after the club failed to win the Bundesliga title for the first time since 2011-12 last season, he left the position despite still having a year to run on his contract.

Neither the FA, Tuchel’s representatives or Manchester City would comment publicly when approached by BBC Sport.

By BBC Sports