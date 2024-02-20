Tupac Shakur Siblings: Exploring the Rapper’s Relationship with Her Siblings

Tupac Shakur, born Lesane Parish Crooks on June 16, 1971, in New York City, was an American rapper and actor widely recognized as one of the most influential and successful rappers of all time.

He was known by his stage names 2Pac and Makaveli.

Tupac sold more than 75 million records worldwide and addressed contemporary social issues in his music.

He was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 13, 1996, at the age of 25.

Tupac’s music and legacy continue to influence artists and fans, and he was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Who are Tupac Shakur siblings?

Tupac had six siblings, three half-sisters and three half-brothers.

His half-sisters were Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, Takerra Allen, and N’Neka Garland. His half-brothers were Billy Garland, Malik Garlandnand Landon Garland.

Sekyiwa Shakur, born to Afeni Shakur and Mutulu Shakur, was the closest to Tupac and continued his legacy after his death.

Tupac’s half-sister Takerra Allen is a published author with more than a dozen books to her name.

N’Neka Garland, another half-sister, was a producer on ABC’s General Hospital before her death in March 2023.

Tupac’s half-brothers, Billy, Malik and Landon Garland, live relatively private lives

Takerra Allen

Takerra Allen is a half-sister of Tupac Shakur, born to Billy Garland, who shares the same father as Tupac.

She is 13 years younger than Tupac and never met him in person, but they did communicate through a phone call and a few letters before his death.

Takerra is an author, known for her African American Contemporary urban and romance novels. She has an array of books to her name, including the African-American Literary Award nominated titles.

Allen’s most popular book is Devout.

She continues to write and publish books, and her official website provides information about her work and where to purchase her books

N’Neka Garland

N’Neka Garland was a half-sister of Tupac Shakur, born on April 11, 1973, in Jersey City, New Jersey.

She was an Emmy-winning producer, known for her work on the ABC soap opera “General Hospital,” where she spent the last 22 years of her career.

Garland joined the show in 2001 as an executive assistant and became a producer in 2021.

She shared a Daytime Emmy win for outstanding drama series in 2021.

Garland attended Hampton University in Virginia and graduated in 1995 with a degree in mass media. She is survived by her father, William; her brothers Landon and Malik; and her sisters Takerra and Leslie.

Garland’s contributions to “General Hospital” were recognized, and the show’s writers named a recurring fictional character after her.

She passed away on March 6, 2023, at the age of 49, due to a heart attack.

Tupac Shakur’s parents

Tupac’s biological mother was Afeni Shakur, a political activist and member of the Black Panther Party.

His father was William “Billy” Garland, but they separated before Tupac was born.

Tupac’s stepbrother was Mopreme “Komani” Shakur, the son of Afeni’s second husband, Mutulu Shakur.

Tupac’s godfather was Elmer “Geronimo” Pratt, a Black Panther Party member and military veteran.

Tupac’s godmother was Assata Shakur, a former member of the Black Liberation Army, and she was not a blood relative.

He also had a half-sister named Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, who grew up with him in Harlem, New York.

Tupac’s half-sister Takerra Allen is the daughter of Billy Garland, and they shared the same father.

His godbrother was Yafeu Akiyele “Yaki Kadafi” Fula, who was also a member of the Black Panther Party and close friends with Tupac.

Tupac Shakur’s career

Tupac was an American rapper and actor who was one of the leading names in 1990s gangsta rap.

His professional career began in 1991 with his hit single, Same Song. Later that year he appeared in Sons of the P, the first of his eight films.

He also recorded his first solo album 2Pacalypse Now.

Despite his short five-year professional career (1991-1996) Tupac became the best selling hip-hop artist in the world with over 75 million albums sold including 44 million in the U.S.

He also gained notoriety for his violent life and his conflicts with the law. He was involved in several legal problems and served jail time.

Tupac was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Tupac Shakur’s death

Tupac fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 7, 1996.

He was 25 years old at the time. Tupac was riding in a black BMW sedan with Suge Knight, the head of his record label, when a white Cadillac pulled up alongside and a gunman opened fire, striking Tupac multiple times.

He was shot four times, including twice in the chest, and died six days later on September 13, 1996, at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

The official causes of Tupac’s death were respiratory failure and cardiopulmonary arrest associated with multiple gunshot wounds.

The murder investigation has been ongoing for nearly three decades, and in September 2023, a grand jury indicted Duane Keith Davis, also known as Keffe D, on one count of open murder with use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement.

Davis is one of the four original suspects in the shooting, and he has claimed in a memoir and interviews that he was in the white Cadillac alongside Tupac when the shooting occurred.