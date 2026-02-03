Turkish tycoon charged with terrorism and firearm misuse in Mombasa 

A Turkish tycoon was charged Tuesday before a Mombasa court with being a member of the al-Shabaab terrorist group and other terrorism-related counts, including illegal possession of a firearm.

Osman Erdinc Elsek was arraigned before Senior Resident Magistrate David Odhiambo and charged with being a member of a terrorist group, contrary to Section 24 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012.

According to the charge sheet, on an unknown date and time within the Republic of Kenya, Elsek was found to be a member of the Harakat al-Shabaab Mujahideen, a proscribed terrorist group.

He was also charged with collecting information for use in the commission of a terrorist act, contrary to Section 29 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012.

The accused is alleged to have been found in possession of a Samsung Flip 7 mobile phone, allegedly containing video recordings collected for use in the commission of a terrorist act.

He allegedly committed the offense on January 14, 2026, at about 5.23pm at the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) Mombasa police station.

In another count, he was charged with possession of an article connected with the commission of a terrorist act, contrary to Section 30 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012.

Elsek is further charged with possession of a firearm, contrary to Section 89(1) of the Penal Code.

It is alleged that on January 12, 2026, at about 8pm at Majengo Kanamai area in Kilifi South, Kilifi County, he was found in possession of a Glock pistol in circumstances that raised suspicion it was intended to be used in a manner prejudicial to public order.

His co-accused, Gokmen Sandikci, was charged with consorting with a person in possession of a firearm, contrary to Section 89(2) of the Penal Code.

It is alleged he was found in the company of Elsek, who was claimed to be in possession of an illegal pistol.

The two are also jointly charged with allegedly assaulting Boniface Katana, causing him actual bodily harm, contrary to Section 251 of the Penal Code.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Barbara Sombo urged the court to direct the two to provide sureties, considering that they are foreigners with no fixed abode.

Sombo further asked the court to order the accused to deposit their passports with the court until the conclusion of the case and sought a pretrial date to allow the prosecution to supply witness statements and other documentary evidence.

The magistrate ordered Elsek to be released on a Sh1 million bond with a surety of a similar amount and one Kenyan contact person.

The court granted Sandikci a Sh500,000 surety bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh200,000.

The court directed that the pretrial will take place on February 19, 2026.

The Turkish nationals were arrested over a gun drama incident involving Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi Jirr and his driver.

This followed a road rage drama.

The two were arrested in Kilifi County after one of them allegedly drew a gun before punching the governor and slapping his driver on January 12, 2026.

The incident happened at Kanamai area in Kilifi South on the Mombasa-Kilifi highway when a vehicle being driven by the Turk cut through a convoy of ODM leaders who were leaving Vipingo to Moi International Airport, Mombasa.

This was after the leaders had attended the Central Committee meeting.

In the incident the foreigners’ car hit that of the governor from behind, police and witnesses said.