TV47 and Dubai-based Sporty TV bring European football to Kenya’s fans for Free

Kenyan football enthusiasts are set to enjoy unprecedented access to top-tier European football after TV47 announced a simulcast partnership with SportyTV to broadcast major leagues on free-to-air television.

The deal, which covers the 2024/25 season, will see matches from the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and Bundesliga available to millions of Kenyan households who cannot afford pay-tv subscription fees.

This development is particularly significant in Kenya’s media landscape, where premium sports content has traditionally been the preserve of pay-TV platforms.

A 2023 report by the Communications Authority showed that only about 15 percent of Kenyan households subscribe to pay-TV services, leaving the majority reliant on free-to-air stations for sports content.

TV47, part of the Cape Media stable that also includes Radio47, has been strategically positioning itself as Kenya’s premier sports destination.

The station’s recent acquisition of Kenyan Premier League rights and successful coverage of the FIFA Club World Cup demonstrated its sports broadcasting capabilities.

Now available on multiple platforms including SIGNET, PANG, ZUKU, GoTV, DSTV, and StarTimes, TV47 reaches an estimated 8 million viewers weekly according to industry estimates.

SportyTV’s entry into the Kenyan market follows its successful launches in other African countries. The broadcaster has developed a reputation for making premium sports content more accessible through innovative partnerships with local free-to-air stations.

In Kenya, they have chosen to work with the relatively young but ambitious TV47 rather than established players, signaling confidence in the station’s growth potential.

Radio47 will complement the television coverage with live commentary and analysis, particularly valuable for fans who are mobile or in areas with limited television access.

The station’s nationwide FM network reaches even remote parts of the country that digital television signals sometimes struggle to penetrate.