TVET scholars challenged to embrace AI as demand for digital skills grows

Wings to Fly scholars pursuing technical and vocational training have been challenged to embrace artificial intelligence, strengthen their digital skills and use their technical knowledge to create employment opportunities as technology reshapes the workplace.

The call was made during a two-day mentorship forum in Nairobi that brought together 500 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) scholars from across the country to prepare them for careers in an increasingly digital economy.

The scholars, pursuing Level 5 certificates and Level 6 diplomas in their second and third years of study, participated in sessions covering artificial intelligence (AI), innovation, entrepreneurship, leadership, career readiness and professional networking.

Organised by the Education and Leadership Development Pillar at Equity Group Foundation (EGF), the forum was held under the theme Smart Skills for a Smart World: Revolutionizing for the Digital Age, with industry experts challenging participants to look beyond academic qualifications and develop skills that respond to changing labour market demands.

Hannah Kimani, General Manager for Education and Leadership Development at EGF, urged the scholars to identify challenges in their communities and use technology to develop practical solutions.

“Africa’s next breakthrough could be yours. Start today and start small. Spot a problem or challenge in your college or community, learn a digital skill, such as coding or AI, then team up, pitch your idea and enter a hackathon or innovation challenge,” said Kimani.

Johnny Falla, Associate Director for Innovation and Technology at EGF, highlighted how artificial intelligence is changing industries and the skills employers expect from prospective employees.

“Do not limit yourselves to using technology as consumers. Explore it, experiment with it and learn how to create solutions that address real challenges in your communities. AI is opening new opportunities, and you should position yourselves to be creators, innovators and active participants in shaping the future.”

Boniface Kinoti, Director of Advocacy at EGF, challenged the participants to move from seeking employment to creating opportunities through entrepreneurship.

“Your journey is unique, and you should never measure your potential against someone else’s progress. Be curious, ask questions, embrace challenges and remain open to learning. The skills and relationships you build today will shape the opportunities you create for yourselves tomorrow,” he said.

The mentorship comes as technical training gains prominence in Kenya’s efforts to address youth unemployment and bridge skills gaps. TVET institutions offer practical, industry-oriented training in fields such as electrical installation, mechanical engineering, solar technology, information and communication technology and plumbing, providing pathways into employment and self-employment.

For some scholars, the forum also provided an opportunity to reflect on how education and mentorship have helped them overcome personal challenges and pursue ambitions beyond their immediate circumstances.

Henry Sofali, a former Wings to Fly scholar, is pursuing a Level 6 Diploma in Information Communication Technology at Kenya Coast National Polytechnic after financial difficulties following the loss of a breadwinner threatened his education.

The COVID-19 pandemic further disrupted his studies, but support through EGF’s TVET Scholarship Programme enabled him to resume his academic journey.

He has since begun applying his technical knowledge by supporting his local church’s media team with livestreaming, computer maintenance and network management.

“I almost got derailed by multiple setbacks. Luckily, I overcame them, and I am already applying my skills by supporting my local church’s media team with livestreaming, computer maintenance and network management,” said Sofali, who hopes to pursue local leadership and contribute to his community.

Zamzam Godana, another beneficiary of the programme, is pursuing Clinical Medicine and Surgery at KMTC Kabarnet while pursuing her ambitions in beauty pageantry.

Despite cultural expectations in her community in Isiolo County that discouraged her interest in pageantry, Godana went on to win Miss Tourism Kenya in 2025 before being crowned the inaugural Miss Tourism East Africa in 2026.

She said the achievement had given her a regional platform to promote tourism, celebrate cultural diversity and encourage young women to pursue their ambitions despite societal barriers.

Godana also remains committed to becoming a doctor, a career choice influenced by the death of her mother, which she attributes partly to the shortage of doctors in her local community.

Beyond the individual experiences, the forum highlighted the growing importance of combining technical qualifications with digital literacy, entrepreneurship and problem-solving skills as young people prepare to enter the labour market.

EGF is also expanding its support for technical education through a new scholarship programme targeting 1,200 young people for training in food and agriculture this month. The programme seeks to equip beneficiaries with practical skills to access employment, establish businesses and contribute to the agricultural sector.

The initiative complements government efforts to increase TVET enrolment to two million by the end of 2026, positioning technical training as part of the response to youth unemployment and the demand for industry-relevant skills.