Twins Aged Four Killed in Fire Incident in Kirinyaga

Four-year-old twins were burnt beyond recognition after a fierce fire gutted down their house in Murinduko, Mwea East sub-county in Kirinyaga County.

Police and witnesses said the boy and girl had been left at home with their grandmother when the incident happened on Wednesday.

Their mother at the time had gone to look for a school where they were supposed to join a playgroup.

The grandmother then left the minors in the house and went to the farm at around 3:00 pm only to hear a loud bang followed by smoke billowing from the house.

Neighbours rushed to the scene in effort to put off the fire and rescue the children in vain.

Firefighters from Kirinyaga and Embu also arrived to save the situation but the house had already been burnt down.

The remains were removed to the local mortuary pending investigations and autopsy, police said.

Elsewhere at Siyepei Bridge along Narok-Mai Mahiu highway, a rider and his passenger were killed in an accident.

This involved a lorry and a motorcycle.

According to police, it happened that both the truck and the motorcycle were heading toward Mai-Mahiu general direction of Narok.

Upon reaching Siyapei Bridge, the lorry driver tried to overtake the motorcycle but unfortunately pushed them and ran over the rider and one pillion passenger.

As a result of the accident, both the rider and the pillion passenger died on the spot.

The other passenger survived the accident, police said.

The bodies were removed to Narok County referral hospital mortuary pending postmortem.

The driver of the truck escaped after the accident and is still at large, police said.

And in Samburu, a fight between two cousins turned tragic when one of them was stabbed and killed.

The deceased identified as Lemama Lengarawet was stabbed at the back head, both hands and sustained deep cuts.

Police said he was rushed to Ndonyowasin dispensary for treatment where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officers visited the scene and recovered the murder weapon, which was a knife.

The body was moved to the mortuary for preservation pending autopsy. The assailant escaped the Tuesday incident and efforts to trace him are ongoing, police said.