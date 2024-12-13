Woman Headed for Doha Arrested with Two Kilos of Bhang Stashed in Flour Packets at JKIA

Anti- Narcotics Unit detectives based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport arrested a woman and recovered 2000 grams of Cannabis Sativa.

While working with Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) staff who screened her luggage revealing the presence of suspicious items therein, the detectives intercepted the 27 year old suspected drug trafficker who was to travel to Doha- Qatar on Wednesday December 11.

Upon interrogation, Quinter Achieng Matengo was escorted to Anti Narcotics Unit (ANU) offices where a search of her luggage revealed that she had concealed the drugs inside maize flour packets- not knowing that hawk eyed detectives would nip her plans at the bud.

Inside her bags, officers discovered seven two kgs packets of Dola maize flour.

Upon further inspection, the maize flour packets were found to contain a greenish dry plant material suspected to be cannabis sativa.

Upon weighing the drugs, the same were kept in safe custody whereas the suspect was processed pending arraignment.

The DCI’s resolve in the fight against sale, distribution, trafficking and consumption of illicit drugs remains high throughout the festive season and thereafter, police said.

Cases of drug trafficking are on the rise despite operations to contain the same.

Most drugs are trafficked by road, police say while others go through airports and ports.