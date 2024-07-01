Two Arraigned For Damaging Kikuyu NG-CDF Office

Two suspects were Monday arraigned before a Kiambu court for the offenses of Arson and Malicious damage to property.

This is in connection with the anti finance bill protests on June 25.

The Kikuyu National Government Constituency Development Fund was attacked by protesters and vandalised. Naftaly David Njama Gatuota, Joseph Kuru Waweru and others not before court are accused of having taken part in the setting on fire of the Kikuyu NG-CDF offices valued at Sh20 million, malicious damage to property where they set on fire an NG-CDF vehicle valued at Sh2.5 million and also damaged the office of the Kikuyu Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner valued at Sh600,000.

The two individuals who unsuccessfully vied for elective posts during the 2022 elections denied all the three counts and were released on Sh1 million bond with a surety of a similar amount or a cash bail of Sh200,000.

Meanwhile four other individuals were charged with breaking into a building and stealing assorted goods worth over Sh450,000 from various stalls within Nairobi.

The four, William Barasa, Dennis Kamau, Brian Thirikwa Wangechi and Christopher Nyogoro appeared at Milimani law courts before Senior Principal Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi where they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Other suspects namely Stephen Mokogi Nyarenchi and Geoffrey Njau Wangui were also charged for unlawful entry into parliament precincts on June 25, 2024 by climbing over the fence along Parliament Road.

Police are pursuing suspects behind cases of vandalism and looting on that day.