Two arrested over robbery and rape in Ruai and Kamulu, Nairobi County

A team of detectives from the DCI Headquarters arrested a suspect linked to a criminal gang responsible for a series of robbery with violence and gang rape incidents reported in Ruai and Kamulu areas.

In one incident reported on June 11, 2026, the suspect, alongside accomplices who remain at large, allegedly broke into a residence in Ruai and held the family captive while demanding money and valuables.

During the ordeal, members of the household were subjected to physical violence and other traumatic offences.

The gang also forced the victims to transfer money through mobile banking before stealing electronic devices and other valuables and fleeing the scene.

In a separate incident in Kamulu, the suspects reportedly stormed another home and held the occupants hostage as they searched for valuables.

They allegedly coerced the victims into transferring money from their mobile phones and bank accounts.

During their escape, a neighbour who had responded to the commotion sustained fatal injuries.

Following the incidents, detectives launched an intensive investigation that led to the arrest of 39-year-old Shadrack Nyandieka Nyakwaba at Tassia Estate in Embakasi.

Detectives also arrested Monica Nyangau Sarange in Utawala after investigations linked her to the movement of the stolen funds.

The two suspects were detained pending arraignment, while detectives continue pursuing additional leads to apprehend other suspects still at large.

The gang has been linked to other robberies in the area amid ongoing investigations.