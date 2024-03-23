Two Brothers Die by Suicide Over Land Dispute in Narok

Police are investigating an incident in which two brothers died by suicide in a village in Longisa, Narok County in a dispute over land.

The incident happened in Kapsilibwa village in Sagamian, Narok County on Friday.

Police said the two hanged themselves following a dispute over land.

According to preliminary findings, Vincent Kipkorir Koech, 19, and Gilbert Kibet Koech, 17, agreed between themselves to die by suicide after their father allocated a parcel of land to his first wife.

The woman had apparently recently returned to their homestead after being divorced years ago.

The return of the woman and allocation of the land disputed by the two deceased brothers who even threatened to kill the whole step family and their father, police said.

It was until Friday when the bodies were found hanging on a tree along the Amalo River with ropes around the necks.

The bodies of the two brothers were moved to Longisa County Referral Hospital Mortuary pending postmortem, police said.

The two had previous criminal records where they even stole in two churches in the area among other things, police said.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise amid calls to address the trend.