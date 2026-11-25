Six people, including two children, were found dead after a plane crashed off the coast of Mississippi on Tuesday, the US Coast Guard says.

The Cessna 210 was on its way from New Orleans to Fort Myers, Florida, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Air traffic control lost touch with it at about 15:45 (21:45 GMT) and it later went down in the Gulf of Mexico between Pascagoula and Horn Island, officials said.

Divers found the bodies of four adults and two boys, aged 8 and 10, in the fuselage, said Coast Guard spokesperson Juan Ros.

Rescuers spent hours searching for the group and initially only found three life jackets, a life raft and the plane’s cabin floating on the water, he said.

Cmdr Trevor Blount, the Coast Guard rescue mission co-ordinator, said: “While this is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, we are grateful for the strong interagency co-ordination that enabled us to swiftly locate those aboard the aircraft and provide closure to their families.”

By BBC News