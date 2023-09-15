Tragedy as Two Children Die in Fire Incident in Eastleigh

Two minors died Thursday, September 14 night when a fire swept through their house in Pumwani area, Nairobi.

The incident happened on the fifth floor of a building along Muratina Street, police and witnesses said.

The girl and boy were seven and five respectively, police said. The parents of the children were not home at the time of the incident.

The fire broke out as a house girl prepared supper with the children in the house.

The fire spread fast blocking the entrance of the house as locals struggled to get water and other items to contain it.

It proved difficult to move from the ground up to the fifth floor with objects to contain the fire, witnesses said.

Most highrise and upcoming structures in the city have no mechanisms of fighting such incidents.

The girl was rescued but succumbed to the injuries in hospital.

The remains of the boy were discovered in his bedroom long after the fire had been contained.

Police said they are yet to establish the cause of the fire.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe and ahead of planned burial.

Cases of fatal fire incidents have been on the rise in the city amid calls to increase mitigation measures of the same.

