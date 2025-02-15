Two cops arrested after a terror suspect escapes from police custody at Elwak police station 

Two police officers were arrested for probe after a terror suspect escaped from a police cell in unclear circumstances at Elwak police station, Mandera County.

Muse Muhumed Abdule had been detained at the station since February 9 when he was arrested in the area over terror links, police said.

He was produced in court and an order issued to detain him at the station pending probe and further arraignment.

Police said he managed to escape from their cell in unclear circumstances.

The escape happened on Friday February 14 morning.

A police officer who had gone to pick him for grilling found he was missing before she raised an alarm.

Police said two police officers who were on duty when the incident happened were arrested for investigations.

This is after it emerged there was no break in at the cells and it is suspected the suspect was allowed to leave.

The investigations want to establish if they had a link to the escape.

A search was conducted in the area in vain.

The area has been facing terror related attacks prompting police operations to address the same.

The suspect was arrested after he was linked to terrorism activities in the area.

It is the latest escape from lawful custody in a series that have been reported.

In the last two years, almost 250 suspects, most of them accused of serious offences, have escaped from custody across the country, police say.

Generally, officers handling suspects known to be criminals of particular importance or evil influence are expected to take special precautions if such suspects can be expected to make a determined effort to escape.

The precautions may include issuance of special orders regarding the procedure to be adopted in respect to how they should be detained, guarded or visited.

Eight suspects escaped as they were being escorted to a police station in Samburu in an ambush that left one policeman dead.

A fortnight ago, at least fourteen, including hard core criminals escaped from custody in Wundayi Prisons, and Bomet and Moiben police stations.

On January 26, eight of the suspects escaped from Wundanyi prisons in the morning after they cut the iron sheets of the roof and used the opening to escape unnoticed.

The escape was noticed hours later as the Prisons Warders on duty conducted a routine check, Prisons authorities said.

The suspects were in remand waiting for the hearing of their cases, which were in various stages, officials said.

Five of them have since been rearrested.

The same night, another suspect Joash Cheruiyot who had been detained at Cheseon police station, Bomet Central Sub-County also escaped through the roof of the cells.

The suspect, who was alone in the cells, had been arrested after he was accused of burglary and stealing.

A similar escape was reported the same day at police station where five other suspects escaped.