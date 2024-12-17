Two Cops Arrested for Slaughtering Stolen Cow in Elgeyo Marakwet

Two police officers attached to Kaptagat Police Station in Elgeyo Marakwet were arrested after they were linked to a stolen and slaughtered cow.

The constables of police are under probe following the discovery of the carcass of the cow on Monday, police said amid claims the trend has been ongoing in the area.

A local had reported her cow was missing. This prompted a search before word went round the missing cow had been slaughtered at the local police station.

A mob surged outside the station prompting those who had slaughtered it to escape the scene on Monday December 16.

This prompted senior police officers and a Member of County Assembly to rush there after the mob threatened to set the station on fire.

A brief probe led to the arrest of the two police officers who were linked to the slaughter for grilling.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

The team handling the matter said they want to establish the links between the police officers and the stolen cow and their motivation.

The mob was calmed down and left without causing any commotion.

Police authorities called for calm and termed the incident isolated one and should not be used to judge the service.

Locals demanded to know if the same officers have been linked to past incidents where cows went missing from villages.

A team was sent to the area to address the issue through investigations.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an incident in which a gunman donning Somali National Army uniforms attacked and robbed two businessmen of Sh10,000 and mobile phones in Elwak, Mandera County.

The two businessmen told police they were carrying 20 crates of eggs for sale on Sunday when they were attacked between Elwak Shopping Centre and Burache area.

A man armed with an AK-47 rifle and dressed in a full Somali National Army uniform stopped them and fired seven rounds into the air to intimidate them.

He then forcibly took their mobile phones, ID cards, and cash Sh10,000 before escaping the scene.

The place is near the Kenya-Somalia border, which is poorly manned. Gunmen including al Shabaab militants cross at will for attacks.

More security personnel are being deployed to the area to tame such incidents, police said.