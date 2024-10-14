Kisii Lawyer Rubbishes Presidential Term Extension Bid

A popular Kisii County based lawyer has rubbished the ambitious bid by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei to extend the term of stay in office of the President.

The proposed law further seeks to elongate the term of service for the Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of County Assembly (MCAs) and governors.

Cherargei, in his bill proposes that they serve a seven years term upon election.

“The Bill proposes to amend Article 136 of the Constitution, which provides for election of the President, to increase the term of President from five years to seven years,” the Bill states.

The Senator claims that the five-year term is too short for any President to effectively execute his mandate.

Already the Senate’s Standing Committee on Justice Legal affairs and Human Rights has set a public hearing on October 25 at 9.00 am at the Senate Chambers.

But speaking at his office to journalists in Kisii lawyer Wilkins Ochoki termed the proposal by Cherargei as a joke.

“Personally i ask our people to reject it when it comes for public hearing.. It is illegal, it is selfish,” Ochoki stated.

The former regional law society of Kenya Secretary General further described the entire bid as built on quick sand.

“It is just selfish…you would be just punishing people who not getting services even within these five years we are having now..It will be nightmarish living under the leadership of some one not doing anything for seven good years,” Ochoki reasoned.

It would only be tolerable, he said, if the seven term limit is served once.

“In fact it should be reduced to even four years, not extending it any more,” Ochoki stated.

UDA has disowned the motion.