Senators raise concerns over lack of regulations in Kwale County

The Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation voiced serious concerns over the operations of Kwale County, citing a lack of the necessary regulations required for proper governance.

During a series of meetings held in Kwale County, Senators, led by Committee Chairperson Senator Mwenda Gataya (Tharaka Nithi) expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation in the County regarding various regulations required for operations.

They urged Governor Fatuma Achani to ensure that all operations within her government are aligned with the law.

“We you Governor Achani to put your house in order and ensure that all activities within the County are guided by the appropriate legal frameworks,” Senator Mwenda said.

𝐺𝑜𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑛𝑜𝑟 𝐴𝑐ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑖 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑚𝑖𝑠𝑒𝑠 𝑎𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛

In the meeting, Governor Fatuma Achani who was accompanied by Members of the Executive Committee admitted that there were challenges but assured the Senators that she was committed to rectifying the situation.

“I acknowledge the challenges that have been highlighted and I assure you that my administration will work tirelessly to ensure all operations are regularised,” Governor Achani said.

𝑀𝐶𝐴𝑠 𝑑𝑒𝑐𝑟𝑦 𝐸𝑥𝑒𝑐𝑢𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒’𝑠 𝑒𝑣𝑎𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑡𝑎𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑠

Members of the Kwale County Assembly, led by the Chairperson of the County Assembly Committee on Delegated Legislation, MCA Josephine Kinyanjui, painted a grim picture of the situation. They revealed that the County Executive had repeatedly employed delaying tactics to avoid formulating essential regulations necessary for legal operations.

According to the MCAs, County Executive Committee (CEC) Members often present weak excuses whenever they are questioned about the absence of critical regulations. This behaviour, they said, has compromised the County Assembly’s ability to perform oversight functions effectively.

“The County Executive has consistently found excuses to dodge important questions regarding the formulation of regulations,” said MCA Kinyanjui. “This has hindered our capacity to ensure that operations are run legally and transparently.”

The MCAs further raised concerns about the conduct of public participation forums organised by the County Executive. They claimed that residents invited to the forums are often carefully selected and allegedly influenced through monetary tokens to make submissions that favour the Executive’s agenda.

𝑆𝑒𝑛𝑎𝑡𝑒 𝑢𝑟𝑔𝑒𝑠 𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑔𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑛𝑒𝑑 𝑜𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡

In response to the troubling revelations, the Senate Committee encouraged Members of the County Assembly to enhance their oversight role and ensure that the County Executive adheres strictly to the requirements of the law.

“As the Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation, we are ready to assist County Assemblies across the country, including Kwale, to align their operations with the mandates of the law,” affirmed Senator Mwenda Gataya.

Other Committee members echoed his sentiments, emphasising the need for County Assemblies and the Senate to work more closely together. They called on the Assemblies to regularly benchmark against Senate procedures to build their legislative and oversight capacity effectively.

𝐾𝑤𝑎𝑙𝑒 𝐶𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑦 𝐴𝑠𝑠𝑒𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑦 𝑆𝑝𝑒𝑎𝑘𝑒𝑟 𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑙𝑎𝑢𝑑𝑠 𝑆𝑒𝑛𝑎𝑡𝑒’𝑠 𝑟𝑜𝑙𝑒 𝑖𝑛 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑚𝑜𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝐷𝑒𝑣𝑜𝑙𝑢𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛

Earlier in the day, during an engagement with Kwale County Assembly Speaker Seth Mwatela, the Senate was lauded for its role in safeguarding and promoting Devolution. Speaker Mwatela praised the Senate’s efforts in advancing the autonomy of County Assemblies, describing it as a major step forward in strengthening Devolution at the grassroots level.

“The journey toward County Assembly autonomy, which the Senate has steered, will enable Assemblies to discharge their mandates more effectively,” said Speaker Mwatela. He further appealed to the Senate to push for increased funding to County Assemblies to ensure they are fully equipped to run their operations smoothly.

The Senate Committee’s visit to Kwale is part of a broader tour aimed at strengthening legislative compliance at the county level. Following the engagements in Kwale, the Committee is scheduled to head to Mombasa County on Tuesday to hold similar discussions with the Mombasa County Governor and County Assembly leadership. The Committee will also tour Kilifi and Tana River during the week.

Those present during the Kwale meetings included Committee Chairperson Mwenda Gataya (Tharaka Nithi), Vice Chairperson Danson Mungatana (Tana River), Julius Murgor (West Pokot), Betty Montet, Joyce Korir and Daniel Maanzo (Makueni).