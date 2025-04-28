Murkomen orders fresh vetting of police reservists in Kerio Valley to address rustling

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kipchumba Murkomen ordered fresh vetting for all National Police Reservists (NPSs) serving in Kerio Valley region.

He added those who pass the test will be retrained

He also announced a new policy shift which institutionalizes the command structure of the NPR officers, stating the they will hence be under the direct command of the Officer Commanding Police Stations (OCS).

The CS took issue with NPR officers engaging in criminal acts, saying the process to replace them has kicked off.

“We are creating proper camps for NPRs in Baringo, West Pokot and Elgeyo/Marakwet,” stated Murkomen.

In terms of welfare, Murkomen confirmed that all NPRs will be registered in the Social Health Authority (SHA) and their families given priority in the issuance of bursary by government.

Speaking after a security meeting in Elgeyo Marakwet county, covering the three counties, the CS revealed that chiefs in operational areas will be licensed to possess firearms on application.

“Chiefs welfare and career progression will be relooked.Chiefs with disciplinary issues will be interdicted and taken through legal framework,” said the CS.

He said through the Public Service Commission Chiefs will be promoted based on merit, they also recognising them.

He said the government has operationalized new Kerio Valley Sub-County, the Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) which has been handed vehicles and the OCPD and other officials will be posted in the station soon.

“We will build Sub-County offices in Chesongoch in the next financial year. Land disputes and road robberies is an emerging security issues in Loruk and Kerio Region, we will take decisive action against preparators,” said the CS.

He called on the local community and leadership to work with security personnel to maintain peace in the region.

“It’s sad that some people block roads during security operations. We have constructed security roads in the region, some under construction and more will be constructed soon. We have known individuals in the community who are sabotaging peace, we’re upscalling operations to catch up with them.

The meeting, which took place at Chesongoch Catholic Church Centre, brought together Regional, County, Subcounty and Ward Security teams with a view to appreciating the tremendous safety and security progress made while recognising certain challenges that require overcoming.

The CS asked all the security and administration operatives present to step up in their performance levels, share intelligence so that ordinary people may continue to enjoy peace and build on the foundations of peaceful co-existence brought about by Operation Maliza Uhalifu (OMU).

Inspector General National Police Service (IG) Douglas Kanja reiterated the need for proactive and steadfast law enforcement from all the local security enforcement officers that would ensure criminality does not become a way of life any further while appreciating the progress made by OMU.

Also present during the meeting was the Deputy Inspector General DIG-KPS Eliud Lagat among others.