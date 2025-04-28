Mudavadi meets UN country team, calls for support in rationalizing public participation

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has raised concerns over the escalating costs of implementing public participation processes as constitutionally required under Articles 10 and 118 of the Constitution of Kenya.

Mudavadi said that estimates for public engagement activities range between Sh.10 million to Sh.100 million per exercise, depending on the scale and geographical coverage.

Speaking he met with high-level meeting with the United Nations Country Team led by Resident Coordinator Stephen Jackson, Mudavadi warned that the current cost model is unsustainable, noting that such financial demands could deprive vital sectors like health, education, and infrastructure of critical funding.

“While public participation is a constitutional imperative, we must be honest about the cost implications. Resources must be used judiciously. We cannot justify spending hundreds of millions where those funds could instead be used to build hospitals or upgrade schools,” said Mudavadi.

In the meeting to review key development milestones and discuss urgent governance reforms, Mudavadi revealed that the government is finalizing a Public Participation Bill, which will provide a structured legal framework for public involvement in decision-making processes.

The meeting focused on the presentation of the UN Kenya 2024 Annual Results Report and discussions on Kenya’s evolving public participation framework

Mudavadi stressed the need for innovative approaches, proposing the integration of technology to lower costs and broaden citizen access.

“We must embrace digital platforms, virtual consultations, and other technology-driven models that make participation more efficient and impactful,” he said.

Mudavadi pointed out that failure to conduct adequate public participation risks nullifying government legislation and programs, which could hinder the achievement of national priorities.

“Public participation is not optional. If not properly conducted, laws and policies can be challenged and overturned. We must rationalize the process without compromising its spirit,” added Mudavadi.

He urged the UN to support Kenya in developing affordable, scalable models for civic engagement that uphold constitutional principles while safeguarding public finances.

On the broader diplomatic front, Mudavadi also celebrated the recent approval by Parliament of Kenya’s first Foreign Policy Sessional Paper, describing it as a historic achievement for the country.

He said the endorsement provides Kenya with a coherent and predictable diplomatic framework that aligns foreign relations with national development objectives.

“The adoption of our Foreign Policy Sessional Paper strengthens Kenya’s position on the global stage. It gives clarity to our engagements and aligns them with economic diplomacy, environmental protection, peace, and diaspora matters,” said Mudavadi.

Presenting the report, Jackson outlined the UN’s contribution towards Kenya’s Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), citing progress in areas such as governance, healthcare, education, climate resilience, economic empowerment, and peacebuilding.

Mudavadi welcomed the UN’s support, emphasizing the importance of strategic partnerships in realizing Kenya’s development goals.

Mr. Jackson commended Kenya’s efforts in reinforcing democratic governance and inclusive development.

He reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s reforms and partnerships, including in strengthening public participation mechanisms. Jackson affirmed that citizen involvement is essential for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and for fostering government accountability and trust.

“The United Nations stands ready to work with Kenya to ensure public participation is effective, inclusive, and sustainable,” he said.

The 2024 UN Kenya Annual Results Report showcased how the UN’s joint efforts with Kenya have contributed to improved social protection systems, enhanced education outcomes, strengthened health services, accelerated climate adaptation programs and promoted human rights.

The meeting ended with a strong commitment from both sides to deepen cooperation in advancing governance reforms, economic empowerment, sustainable development, and Kenya’s global diplomatic standing