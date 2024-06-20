Two Cops Injured as Mob Resists Seizure of Chang’aa, Free Suspect in Juja

Two police officers were stoned and injured as they tried to arrest a rider who was ferrying jerrycans of chang’aa in Juja, Kiambu County.

The officers said they were patrolling along Kenyatta Road-Gatundu Road at Kibii center when they intercepted a motorcycle rider with the illicit brew.

The rider resisted the arrest and raised an alarm alerting other riders who were there.

The mob started to pelt the officers with stones and sticks in efforts to rescue their colleague.

Police said the two officers were hit with stones and sticks forcing them to abandon their mission.

The suspect was rescued and he rode off with his drink as the other riders also left the scene.

The officers were taken to Impact Hospital after the Wednesday afternoon drama where they were treated and discharged.

Police say they are looking for the mob that participated in the drama to face charges of assault and aiding escape of a suspect.

Police discourage mob lynching and want suspects to always be surrendered to authorities for processing.

Teams were sent to the area to pursue the about 20 riders who attacked the officers, police said on Thursday.