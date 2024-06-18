Two Cops Seriously Injured After Teargas Exploded on Them During Anti Finance Bill Protests 

A mistake by a senior police officer not to release a detonated canister during the anti Finance Bill protests has cost his two hands.

A second female officer sustained serious chest injuries after the teargas canister exploded on them.

Chief Inspector David Maina was among the officers deployed to contain the protesters when he detonated a teargas canister outside Kencom opposite International Life House.

He however delayed in releasing the canister after he detonated it.

The canister exploded on him severely hurting his both hands.

Police said he lost both forearms in the incident.

His female colleague who was standing next to him sustained serious chest injuries in the incident.

They were both rushed to Nairobi West Hospital where Maina was taken to theater for an operation.

Officials said Maina needed a serious operation and possible replacement of his hands.

“He may need artificial arms,” said an officer aware of the incident.

Police explained the canister in question is different from the one that police have been using in past protests.

“This model has a pin which if released one has to lob the canister. That is why it hurt the team,” said an officer.

During the protests several other police officers and protesters sustained injuries.

Some were hit by flying canisters that were lobbed by anti riot officers.

The protests paralyzed businesses in the city center as police engaged different groups in running battles.

The protesters had been mobilized online and their movement became united and organized.

Police said dozens of protesters were arrested but later released.