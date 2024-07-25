Two Cops Shot, Wounded in Anti-government Protests in Githurai 44

Police are investigating circumstances under which two officers covering the Tuesday, July 23 anti-government protests were shot and wounded at Githurai 44 area, Nairobi.

The two officers are attached to Githurai 44 Police Post and Githurai Kimbo police station.

They are said to have been shot and wounded in the legs by a gunman who was in the rioting group.

The officers reported they were within Githurai 44 Uncle Sam area along Kamiti Road when they were shot by an unknown person armed with a pistol.

Both officers were rushed to St. Francis Community Hospital at Kasarani for treatment.

A bullet head of 9mm was recovered from the trousers of one of the injured officers.

During the chaos, a Toyota pick-up was burnt and a supermarket was looted in Zimmerman area by goons.

This prompted police to deploy more anti-riot officers who chased the mob to estates.

Several people were injured in the chaos. Locals said the mob behind the chaos had been brought to the scene.

Police are investigating the incidents.

Police have been condemned for using excessive force efforts to contain the riots.

Since the protests started, more than 50 people have been killed, 400 injured and property looted separately.

The protests were prompted by the move by Parliament to pass the Finance Bill 2024. President William Ruto later declined to sign the bill.

He on Wednesday July 24 told authorities to drop charges of those arrested over the protests in a move seen as being part of efforts to calm down more planned protests.

Hundreds of people have been arrested and charged with different charges.

Many other people are missing in incidents linked to the protests. There are calls from human rights organisations on government agencies to stop the trend of abduction.

Some of those who were missing after the abduction were found dead either on the roadside or in mortuaries in a worrying trend.