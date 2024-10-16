Two Cows Electrocuted in Incident in Mukurwe-ini

Officials from Kenya Power are investigating an incident in which four cows were electrocuted in a village in Mukurweini, Nyeri County.

The cows belong to farmer John Kinyua Muturi, 68 in Karundu village in Mweru location.

Muturi said he Tuesday woke up and heard strange noise from a shed where the cows were and on checking he found his two freshian cows sprawled on the floor.

He was also hit by the live wire as he tried to rush to the rescue of the cows but was saved by neighbours.

It was later established that an electricity drop line supplying the home had sagged and was lying on the roof of the cowshed.

Police officers and KPLC personnel emergency response rushed to the area and switched off the supply to enable access.

At the scene, two mature Friesian cows that were also eight and five months in-calf were found having already died.

It was established that the drop line which had an exposed joint had sagged following the shifting of the power line supplying the area to make way for the ongoing road construction of the Mihuti-Kangurwe road and the joined had touched the roofing sheets thereby causing the electrocution.

The situation had also been aggravated by the rains that had poured during the night.

Officials are investigating the incident for possible compensation on the farmer.

Cases of electrocution have been on the rise in villages amid calls on the power officials to address the trend.