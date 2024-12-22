Two Dead, Two Injured In Butula-Bumala Road Accident

A tragic accident on Sunday morning at Khunyangu along the Butula-Bumala road claimed the lives of two people, including a five-year-old child, and left one motorist injured.

According to police reports, the collision occurred at approximately 8:40 a.m. and involved a car and a motorcycle. The car, traveling towards Bumala, reportedly failed to negotiate a corner, lost control, and collided head-on with the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

The impact of the crash caused the motorcycle rider and a five-year-old passenger to die on the spot. The car driver sustained minor injuries, including chest pain and multiple cuts on both hands, while a 36-year-old female passenger in the car suffered severe head and chest injuries.

The injured were rushed to Busia County and Referral Hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were transported to Same Day Classmate Funeral Parlor, where they await postmortem examinations.

The vehicles involved in the crash were towed to Murumba Police Post and are being detained for inspection as investigations into the incident continue.