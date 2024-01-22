Two Electrocuted in Separate Incidents in Machakos, Kwale

Police and Kenya Power officials are investigating two separate incidents of electrocution in Machakos and Kwale Counties.

The first incident happened in Athi River area where one Davis Lumumba, 28 was electrocuted at a construction site.

The victim was at the Edermann construction site of Great Wall Gardens Five when the incident happened on Saturday.

A manager had told the deceased who was an electrician to disconnect a spotlight and connect a drill when he was electrocuted.

This was after he touched a live naked wire. He was rushed to Shalom Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

In Msambweni, Kwale County, one Nassoro Athman Mwachikota aged 20 was discovered by members of the public having been electrocuted as he attempted to vandalize a copper cable on a high voltage power line.

The incident happened along zero-zero base Titanium road at Bumamani village. Police said a hacksaw was recovered from the scene and kept as an exhibit.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

In Athi River, the body of a man was recovered from a river in Mto Mawe area. Herders in the area spotted the body floating on the river and alerted police.

The body was retrieved and identified as that of Dickson Mokaya Nyakundi aged 32 years. The deceased was working at Walker Industry Athi River.

Police said the body was removed to Shalom Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

It is not clear if he was killed and dumped there or drowned.