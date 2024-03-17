At Least Two Eritreans Killed as Matatu Carrying Foreigners Rams into Truck in Nakuru

At least two Eritreans were Saturday night killed and several others are nursing serious injuries at Nakuru Level Five Hospital after they were involved in a grisly road accident around Sayatu area on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Police said the 11-seater matatu belonging to Eldoret Shuttles was ferrying passengers of Eritrean nationality and was headed to Eldoret from Nakuru when it rammed into a stationary truck that had been packed beside the road.

Police said the truck had developed mechanical problems and was left unattended on the road without any warning signs.

The matatu was carrying 14 Eritreans at the time of the incident. Two died at the scene of the accident.

The survivors were all rushed to Nakuru County Hospital and their names could not be established immediately due to language barrier.

The 12 who sustained both serious and slight injuries were admitted at the said facility.

The bodies of persons who died from the 9.40 pm incident on Saturday were taken to the Nakuru County morgue awaiting identification and postmortem.

Police say they have difficulties in communicating with the survivors due to language barrier. Efforts to get a translator were ongoing on Sunday.

Dozens of Eritreans and Ethiopians are usually smuggled through Kenya to the countries.

Some are arrested and others manage to escape the dragnets.